Deputies searching for person accused of stabbing another in Winter Park

Orange County deputies are searching for a person who they say stabbed another in Winter Park.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Aloma Ave. near Forsyth Road.

Deputies say an argument broke out and that's when the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim and took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

