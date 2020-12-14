Deputies search for suspect involved in attack at Central Florida home

article

Deputies say they are searching for a suspect involved in an attack at a Central Florida home. Shots were fired and residents of the home were injured during the incident.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that they received a 911 call from a home on Prospect Lane in Palm Coast just before midnight on Saturday. The line was open and the dispatcher is said to have heard an argument but was not able to speak to the caller.

They said units responded nonetheless and saw a silver Chevy leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was followed until it crashed at Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane. Multiple males fled on foot. Deputies and a K9 unit searched for the suspects.

Three of them were reportedly found by 3:40 a.m. and they were taken into custody. One of them suffered a dog bite to his left hand from a Sheriff's K-9. However, a fourth suspect has not been located and is wanted.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that shots were fired by the suspects at the home where the 911 originated from. Occupants of the home suffered minor injuries and a large amount of cash was stolen. In addition, a bullet hole was located in the ceiling just above the front door. There were said to be obvious signs of a struggle with furniture overturned and in disarray.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random attack and likely involves other criminal activity, like most home invasions do,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our patrol deputies did a great job quickly apprehending three of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive for the crime and investigators are also working to identify the fourth suspect. If anyone has any information on this case, please call us or Crimestoppers.”

The three arrested suspects are said to be 34-year-old Carlos Dupree and two teens. Dupree has been booked into jail while the two teens have been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Deputies ask that if you can identify the wanted male, please call them at 386-313-4911 and reference Case Number 2020-115128. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) if you have information that could assist this investigation.

