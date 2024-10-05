Deputies respond to shooting on I-Drive according to Orange County Sheriff
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A 16-year-old was shot late Friday night along International Drive in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to the 8700 block of International Drive Friday evening regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 16 yr old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities say.
OCSO says this is an ongoing and active investigation.
'STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV