Deputies respond to shooting on I-Drive according to Orange County Sheriff

A 16-year-old was shot late Friday night along International Drive in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to the 8700 block of International Drive Friday evening regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 16 yr old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities say.

OCSO says this is an ongoing and active investigation.

