Deputies: Orlando man allegedly takes ex-girlfriend from her home against her will, turns himself in

Deputies told FOX 35 News that an Orlando man who allegedly took his ex-girlfriend from her home against her will overnight has turned himself in.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Joshua A. Miranda Rivera, 33, was wanted on kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery charges prior to turning himself in.

They said that a 30-year-old Deltona woman told deputies that Rivera came to her house, choked her, armed himself with an AK-47, and then forced her to leave with him. He reportedly told her that they were going for a ride and forced her to drive. She even tried to get out of the vehicle and escape, but Rivera chased her and forced her back into the driving seat. Deputies said that she said he even sat on top of her while driving to keep her in the vehicle.

However, deputies said that the woman managed to escape the vehicle again, this time in the area of S.R. 415 and S.R. 46. She reportedly hid in some foliage before running to a nearby residence for help. Rivera is said to have taken her car and phone and left the area.

Deputies said that the victim recently broke up with Rivera after about 9 months of dating. She reportedly told detectives that Rivera was angry over text messages and said that he would shoot her and the person she had been texting. Thankfully, she was not injured during the incident.

Deputies from both Volusia and Seminole counties have responded to this incident.