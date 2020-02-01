13-year-old among two bodies found in truck on side of Lake County road

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found inside a truck in Eustis.

Deputies say the bodies were discovered around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning. A deputy reportedly pulled behind what he thought was a disabled vehicle on the side of the road of County Road 437. As the deputy approached, he noticed two Hispanic males in the bed of the vehicle deceased.

Deputies identified the two people as Christopher Gutierrez, 13, and Jesus Pantoja, 26.

Officials say the 13-year-old is the nephew of the other victim.

They say the bodies do show signs of trauma, but have not released how they died.

This is considered a homicide investigation.

"We don't have a description as of yet," the sheriff's office said. "We try to figure out who the vehicle belongs to and go from there. But, it's still early in the investigation. Hopefully, this investigation moves quickly and we have some answers."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.