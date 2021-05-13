Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Man shot at Winter Park apartment complex, suspects on the run

By FOX 35 News Staff
Winter Park
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are searching for two suspects after they say a man was shot at an apartment complex in Winter Park.

Law enforcement responded to the La Aloma Apartments on Aloma Ave. late Wednesday night after the sheriff's office received a call about a shooting.

"Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to ORMC in critical condition," the sheriff's office said.

The suspects are described as two black males who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

