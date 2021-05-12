Deputies seek leads in murder of mom of 3 children murdered on Mother's Day

Orange County sheriff's deputies continue to search for the killer of a mother of three young children that happened on Mother's Day. The victim's mother is speaking out, hoping the public will call-in information.

"There’s no reason that I should lose my daughter like this on the side of the road on Mother’s Day," says Shovell Faison.

She trembles as she talks about losing her daughter, Tyi Faison. Deputies say the 30-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning. It’s the same day Shovell planned to have a Mother’s Day celebration for her and her daughter.

"I was up cooking all night and when I got the knock on the window, I thought it was her knocking on the window, ‘Mom let me in!’ but instead it was the police."

According to investigators, this isn’t a random act. The shooting occurred on S. Orange Avenue and 6th Street. Shovell says her daughter had just finished working the night shift at Circle-K and was walking home at 4 a.m. when she was shot and killed.

"She was a hell of a strong woman. She's a walker. She didn’t mind walking."

She tells us the single mom had been working at the store for the last three months, trying to earn money to help raise her children.

"She was a hell of a mother, but she was struggling. But she was trying."

As deputies follow leads, Shovell pleads to the public to report any tips if they know who killed her daughter.

"We need all the help from everybody. To help find who did this to her. Help give her kids closure."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Tyi’s three young children. Right now, Shovell says they don’t even have enough money for a funeral.

"We pray someone help us with a church. We ain’t got no money. So we just want somebody to help donate a church for a few hours."

If you have information about Tyi’s murder, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

