Deputies: Inmate escaped custody after striking corrections officer with shovel

An inmate who escaped the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections after striking an officer with a shovel has been apprehended, according to investigators.

Orange County deputies responded to the intersection of North John Young Parkway and East-West Expressway just before 1 p.m. in reference to the escape.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter was able to locate the escapee and follow him to Okahumpka in Lake Couty where he crashed. He was then captured by law enforcement at the scene.

The correctional officer sustained minor injuries but is expected to recover.