Deputies identify Florida man shot, killed outside Brevard County McDonald's

A man shot and killed in the parking of a McDonald's was identified in a Brevard County Sheriff's Office news release Tuesday.

Deputies said 36-year-old Brandon Turner of Cocoa was killed Sunday evening outside the Port St. John restaurant after he allegedly began attacking a man he may have mistaken for someone else.

The man accused of shooting him was in his car eating when the unprovoked attack happened, law enforcement said. He was not arrested, and his identity has not been released.

The case remains under investigation and upon conclusion, it will be forwarded to the State Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tod Goodyear of BCSO at 321-501-7594.