Man shot dead outside Florida McDonald's after allegedly attacking driver in case of mistaken identity

A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Central Florida after he reportedly walked over to a vehicle in the parking lot and attacked the driver while he was eating, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Based on evidence, the sheriff's office said the man may have mistakenly attacked the driver, believing him to be someone else.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the restaurant located on North Highway 1 in Port St. John around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said the driver pulled out a gun and fired one shot from his vehicle when the man continued to hit him during the unprovoked attack. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the identities of the two involved have not been released.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Agent Neil Lee of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.

