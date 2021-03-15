Demings: All police, fire, corrections staff of any age now eligible for vaccine

Florida is now allowing people age 60 and up to get vaccinations for COVID-19.

In Central Florida's largest county, it was announced on Monday that employees of law enforcement agencies, fire departments, or corrections agencies are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Orange County Convention Center, regardless of age.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the expanded eligibility applies to any staff of those agencies, not just sworn officers

Florida previously had limited shots to people 65 years old and up, frontline health care workers, law enforcement and firefighters, and school employees. Gov. Ron DeSantis extended eligibility starting Monday to those 60 and over.

RELATED: Vaccine eligibility expands in Seminole County but more vaccine is needed

The latest Department of Health statistics show that statewide about 4,204,180 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 2,323,370 have complete their shot regiment, whether it is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna options.

Advertisement

Florida has more than 21.4 million residents.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.