1 injured in stabbing in DeLand, police say

One person was stabbed in DeLand on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a large police presence in the area, according to police.

The DeLand Police Department said there's "increased law enforcement activity" near the 300 block of East New York Avenue in DeLand.

The stabbing victim is being treated for what appear to be minor injuries. They did not need transport to a hospital, police said, adding that the injury is more of a laceration than a stab wound.

The suspect is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation, but there's no immediate threat to the public at this time.

FOX 35 has reached out to the DeLand Police Department for more information.