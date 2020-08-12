DeLand, Daytona Beach issue warnings but few fines over mask mandates

As police in South Florida fine people $100 dollars on their first offense for not wearing a mask, in Central Florida, it’s a different story.

No fines have been levied DeLand, though not everyone has followed the rules, says city spokesman Chris Graham.

"We haven’t issued any fines for individuals," Graham added. "We’ve given notices of violations to about a half dozen businesses in town."

The violations had a simple fix to avoid fines.

"They were doing a lot of things but didn’t have the sign up, so they just put the sign up, and they were in compliance."

Over in Daytona Beach, no one has received a fine there either.

"Everyone that we asked has been in compliance," Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says.

Residents could be fined $50 for a first offense for violating the mask mandate, but so far, Chief Capri tells us there haven’t been any and he’s happy about that. "We shouldn’t be the 'mask police.' We shouldn’t be enforcing this. It just doesn’t seem right. I think it’s better to go with statutes on the books that are more sound and give you more teeth."

In Osceola County, Capt. Fred Hinderman at the Osceola Sheriff’s Office says they received 19 complaints since July 27 about people violating the mask mandate.

"Someone was upset because kids were outside playing basketball," he explains. "The ordinance allows for people to exercise without wearing a mask."

Capt. Hinderman says other complaints are coming from the tourist district.

"Most of our calls are on the west side of the county, which is still a tourist corridor. So from being out of town, they may not be aware that Osceola County has an ordinance."

He advises people who are traveling to another area, to know what the mask mandate is before leaving town.