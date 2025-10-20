DeLand considers e-bike restrictions after rise in youth accidents

The Brief DeLand leaders are weighing new e-bike rules amid safety concerns, including age limits and sidewalk bans. No ordinance has passed yet, but proposals include barring riders under 12 and restricting use on busy roads. The city joins others in Florida responding to a growing e-bike safety debate.



The City of DeLand is exploring new regulations aimed at curbing a rise in serious e-bike accidents involving children.

Among the proposed measures are age restrictions, speed limits, and where e-bikes can legally operate.

What we know:

If enacted, children under 12 would be barred from using e-bikes entirely, while kids aged 12–15 would be restricted from riding on roads with speed limits above 35 mph. The city is also considering banning e-bikes from downtown sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety.

What we don't know:

DeLand's city commission has not passed any ordinances yet, so it's unclear which measures will ultimately become law, or when that might happen.

It's also unknown how these rules would be enforced or what penalties riders might face for violating them.

The city has not released any accident data to publicly support the proposals, nor has it detailed how public input will be factored into decision-making.

The backstory:

As e-bikes grow in popularity across Florida, communities are struggling to balance the benefits of electric transportation with increasing safety concerns.

DeLand is among several Florida cities, including Indian Harbour Beach, that are re-evaluating where and how e-bikes should be used—especially as younger riders, often untrained or unsupervised, have been involved in crashes.

The surge in youth ridership has prompted urgent local conversations about age limits, speed, and shared space with pedestrians.