Defensive touchdowns power Utah to season-ending 28-14 win over UCF

Utah forced three turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns Friday night, including a 60-yard pick-6 by Zemaiah Vaughn, as the Utes snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 28-14 victory over UCF.

The Utes (5-7, 2-7 Big 12) scored all but one of their touchdowns because of turnovers, turning a fumble by UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk on the game’s opening drive into a field goal. Vaughn recorded a pick-6 midway through the second quarter.

Smith Snowden returned an interception 13 yards late in the fourth quarter to give Utah a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Utah’s lone offensive touchdown came on a 15-yard reception from quarterback Luke Bottari to Landen King on one of the first plays of the fourth quarter. That made it 21-7 and a difficult hill to climb for a struggling UCF (4-8, 2-7) team.

The Knights have lost eight of their final nine games this season after starting the year 3-0 and 1-0 in conference play.

Both teams cycled through quarterbacks throughout the season with each team starting four. It was a big reason both teams fell short of preseason expectations that included Utah being picked as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12.

UCF outgained Utah 379-198 total yards.

Utah’s Micah Bernard had 87 yards on 22 carries and Bottari completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards.

RJ Harvey, ranked fourth in the nation in rush yards entering the game, finished with 119 yards on 20 carries, scoring a touchdown and adding a receiving touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Rizk finished the game with 118 passing yards, completing only 11 of his 27 passes.

Record-Breaking Score

UCF coach Gus Malzahn said aside from winning the game and sending his seniors off with a win, the goal was to ensure Harvey set the program’s record for most career touchdowns in UCF history.

Harvey accomplished that with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. That gave him 47 total touchdowns in four seasons with the Knights, passing Kevin Smith for the all-time lead.

Harvey finished his season with 1,942 total yards and 25 touchdowns. He also completed his first pass for 18 yards in the second quarter of the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes ended their season on a positive note after injuries decimated their quarterback room throughout the season. Utah enters the offseason with questions though as coach Kyle Whittingham has hinted at considering retirement after 20 years with the school.

UCF: The Knights ended a season that started with tons of promise in disappointing fashion. The Knights lost eight of their final nine games, changing offensive playcallers and their defensive coordinator midseason.

UP NEXT

Utah’s season ends at 5-7. The Utes will not play in a bowl game for the first time since 2020, when they opted out of bowl season and since 2013 before that.

UCF’s season ends at 4-8. The Knights missed a bowl game for the first time since going winless in 2015.