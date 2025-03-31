Family seeks accountability after 10-year-old’s death in alleged abuse case

The Brief A 10-year-old boy, Xavier Williams, died after alleged torture by his mother and her boyfriend, who now face second-degree murder charges. The couple waived their court appearances, while Xavier’s family vows to seek accountability. His funeral is set for April 26 in Connecticut.



Kimberly Mills and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, the two people accused of torturing 10-year-old Xavier Williams, who died last week after weeks in the hospital, were expected to be in court this morning. The couple waived their court appearances, while Xavier’s family vows to seek accountability.

'Whatever God sees fit as long as they don't get away with it'

What we know:

Ten-year-old Xavier Williams died after a month-long fight in the hospital, with police accusing his mother, Kimberley Mills, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, of torturing him. Both have been charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say the couple would tape the boy to a ladder and drop weights on his stomach as punishment. Xavier’s younger brother may have also witnessed or experienced abuse. Mills has pleaded not guilty, while Walker has not entered a plea. Both remain jailed without bond.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Mills and Walker waived their court appearances and whether Walker intends to plead guilty or not guilty. Investigators have not confirmed how long the alleged abuse had been taking place. The full extent of Xavier’s younger brother’s trauma is also unknown.

The backstory:

Xavier’s father, who lives in Connecticut, was unaware of the alleged abuse, with family members claiming Mills cut off communication weeks before the boy’s death. His relatives, traveling from Connecticut, are committed to attending every court hearing in pursuit of justice.

Big picture view:

The case has shocked the community, with many questioning how the abuse could have gone unnoticed. Xavier’s story highlights concerns about child welfare oversight and the importance of ensuring children at risk are protected. His family is now focused on supporting his younger brother.

What they're saying:

Cameil Williams, Xavier's aunt, expressed disappointment that she did not get to face Kimberly Mills in court.

"If I get to look her in the eye one time — don't know what it would accomplish — but I just feel like I need to do that."

She said Mills was supposed to be the one to protect young Xavier and wants her and Andre Walker to be held accountable.

"Whatever God sees fit as long as they don't get away with it." — Cameil Williams.

"That's a lot of trauma for a kid... Can't begin to imagine or understand." — Cameil Williams, referring to Xavier’s younger brother.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: