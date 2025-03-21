Deadly Pine Hills shooting: Jail calls from accused killer Keith Moses released

The Brief Keith Moses, accused of a triple murder in Pine Hills in February 2023, remains in close contact with his family from jail. Recently, phone calls revealed he asked his grandmother about forensic details related to the case. Moses faces the death penalty and is due back in court on Sept. 29.



Jailhouse calls obtained by reporters reveal that Keith Moses, who has been in custody since allegedly killing three people in Pine Hills in February 2023, frequently speaks with his grandmother.

Moses asked grandmother to perform Google search

What we know:

Keith Moses is accused of a triple murder in Pine Hills in February 2023, where three people were killed. Despite being in jail, he remains in close contact with his family, particularly his grandmother. Recently, jailhouse phone calls revealed that Moses sought her help with forensic questions, specifically about shell casings and guns.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what Moses' exact role was in the murders, and while he faces the death penalty, it's uncertain how his defense team will proceed. The phone calls also raise questions about the investigation’s trajectory and the implications of his inquiries into forensic details.

The backstory:

Moses is accused of carrying out a deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills in 2023 that left an Orlando television reporter, a little girl, and a woman dead. The event that shocked the community.

Moses, then 19, was charge with three counts of capital first-degree murder with a firearm, for his role in the mass shooting. Killed were 9-year-old T'yonna Major, a third-grade student at Pine Hills Elementary School, 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, a reported at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Two others were injured in the alleged shooting spree.

He now faces the possibility of the death penalty, as he stands trial for the killings.

What they're saying:

In one of his jailhouse calls, Moses asks his grandmother, "Type in ‘If a gun matches…shell casings. What does that mean?’"

His grandmother responds that he shouldn’t be talking about this on the phone, to which Moses claims, "It’s for a friend." His grandmother expresses concern but continues to help with the search.

What's next:

Moses is set to return to court on Sept. 29, 2025.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: