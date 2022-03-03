Deadly crashes involving 15-vehicles shuts down I-95 in Volusia County, FHP says

Several crashes involving at least 15-vehicles has shut down I-95 in both directions in Volusia County, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is calling this a ‘mass casualty incident.’ The crashes reportedly happened around 1:40 a.m.

FHP says there were five separate crashes, 4 on the northbound side and 1 on the southbound side. At least three people were killed. Several have been taken to the hospital including children.

"Both the north and southbound side of I-95 is shut down, from SR-44 (Exit 249)to SR-442 (Exit 244)," said FOX 35's Kristin West.

Video from traffic cameras shows flames from the crashes shooting into the air.

