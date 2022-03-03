'Super fog': Weather event may have played role in deadly I-95 crashes

A dense fog advisory is in effect for portions of Volusia County until 9:00 a.m. Thursday, after deadly crashes shut down Interstate-95.

The cause is believed to be "super fog," which is a mixture of smoke and moisture in the atmosphere. Visibility is typically lowered to less than 10 feet. FOX 35 is working to confirm if there were prescribed burns in the area adjacent to the interstate.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Kim Montes, visibility dropped to zero at the time of the crash.

"These drivers could not see," Montes said.

RELATED: FHP: 3 killed in 17-vehicle crashes on I-95; highway to be shut down for hours

According to FHP, the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. and involved five separate crashes and 17 vehicles. Three people were killed.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.