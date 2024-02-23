Dead, pregnant great white shark washes ashore on Florida beach

article

A dead and pregnant great white shark washed ashore on a Florida beach on Friday, according to fire rescue officials.

Navarre Beach Fire Rescue responded to help remove the 13- to 15-foot great white shark on Friday morning, the agency posted on Facebook, alongside photos of the animal on the shoreline.

Photo: Navarre Beach Fire Rescue

Navarre Beach is located in the Florida Panhandle, about 25 miles east of Pensacola.

FOX 35 reached out to Navarre Beach Fire Rescue for more information.