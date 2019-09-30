WWE Smackdown offers fun family entertainment
WWE Smackdown premieres Friday 7:30 p.m. ET
'Joker' hits theaters
'Joker' hits theaters this weekend and it is already causing controversy.
Garth Brooks to play at Sanford bar
Country music star Garth Brooks will play a show at popular Sanford country dive bar, The Barn.
Clearwater aquarium saves baby manatee
Teacher of the week: Mrs. Lonnie Keyes
Mrs. Lonnie Keyes is Fox 35's Teacher of the Week!
Need to Know: Children pose for 'wedding' photos
Here are the trending topics you need to know for October 2, 2019.
'Epcot Forever' fireworks show debuts at Disney
A new fireworks display has debuted at Disney.
Orlando Pride player, young fan going to FIFA Awards
An Orlando Pride player and her young fan are heading to the FIFA Awards.
UPS gets a drone fleet to deliver packages
Drones will start delivering packages for UPS.
Woman enters lion enclosure at Bronx Zoo, taunts zoo
Educating yourself on breast cancer prevention
FOX 35 and Deena Centofanti discusses some things that may help prevent breast cancer.
Student making a splash in pool, on stage
This student has two awesome talents.
Hero dog defends kids from snake
The owners of a dog who gave his life for his family visits the FOX 35 studio.
Honor Guard delivers flag
The United States Honor Flag was hand-delivered to the Florida Highway Patrol.
7-year-old boy gets Disney trip after donating to hurricane evacuees
This Florida boy was surprised with a VIP getaway to Walt Disney World for his generous acts during Hurricane Dorian.
Beetles eating invasive vines
These bugs help manage an invasive weed found in Orlando.
Teacher pay negotiations continue
Teachers in Brevard County continue to fight for more money.
I-4 Ultimate crews reviewing protocols after deadly accident
This is the I-4 Ultimate worker to die.
Distracted driving law goes into effect
A law banning texting and driving gets even stricter this October 1st.
What's new downtown? (September 30th)
The Bungalower visits the FOX 35 studio to give us the latest on what's happening in downtown Orlando.