Daytona Turkey Run event to go on as scheduled, despite pandemic

The annual Daytona Turkey Run normally brings tens of thousands of people to the Daytona International Speedway. The event will continue, despite the pandemic.

It's the 47th year for the Daytona Turkey Run. The car show and meet normally brings about 150,000 people to the Daytona International Speedway during the four-day event. Organizers do not expect the turnout to be as high this year. Organizers say with all the space outside, they feel confident people will be able to social distance.

"We are very comfortable in our safety and the safety of our spectators," said Barbara Kelly the General Manager of the Daytona Turkey Run. "It’s 480 acres. So there’s quite a bit of space in the infield of the Speedway."

The event brings in vendors and plenty of cars for the car show and meet. This year, there will be hand sanitizer and handwashing stations throughout the infield.

"We are relying on the spectators to make their own good choices about social distancing," Kelly said.

Kelly says masks are encouraged, but not required.

"We are strongly, strongly, recommending people wear masks since Daytona Beach nor our governor has actually said we have to wear masks outside, we didn’t feel comfortable saying that," Kelly said.

Kelly says they felt it important to continue to hold the event despite the pandemic partly because the proceeds are donated back to the community.



"It’s very important to us, not only for our vendors and for the spectators who love coming to the show, being a part of the show, it also does wonderful things for our community," Kelly said.

The event starts on Thanksgiving and runs through that Sunday.

