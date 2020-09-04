Daytona State College suspends athletics, sites 'unacceptable increase' of COVID-19 cases among athletes

article

Daytona State College is suspending athletic activities "due to an unacceptable increase in the positivity rate among a group of student-athletes residing in college housing."

The suspension begins immediately, according to a statement from Daytona State College's Chris Thomes, the director of marketing and communications for the college.

The suspension includes practices, team meetings, study halls and group and/or individual workouts.

According to Thomes, the only exception is for the cross country team because they are the only team in season and none of the athletes reside in college housing.

Thomes wrote, "In an abundance of caution, all student-athletes in college housing are currently in quarantine and will remain isolated until they can satisfy our safety protocols. Upon clearing quarantine, we will no longer house students in the apartment complex. We will make accommodations for those with hardships as appropriate."