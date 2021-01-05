Daytona Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site reaches capacity as hundreds camp out overnight

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at Daytona Stadium reached capacity on Tuesday before the first shot was even given.

According to the City of Daytona, the site reached capacity at 6:45 a.m. and the gates are closed for the day.

The gates were opened at 7 p.m. Monday night to allow those already waiting to safely wait overnight inside the stadium's facilities.

Hundreds of cars poured into the parking lot of the Daytona Stadium Monday night to wait in line for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Many waited outside the gates all day to be let into the parking lot around 7 p.m. Barbara and Joe Shanton, both 88 years old, were first in line.

"We got here at 10 this morning," said Joe. "We’ve been in hibernation for a year! And we’re getting too old for that because we don’t have too many years left -- we can’t lose them."

Previously, city officials discouraged people from camping out overnight to wait for the vaccine.

However, after hundreds of people lined up along LPGA Boulevard, the city decided to allow people in the parking lot. They only allowed 1,000 people into the lot so people would feel no need to wait outside and then be turned away.

The vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

