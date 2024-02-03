Person shot at Daytona Beach apartment complex: Police

article

A person was shot at an apartment complex in Daytona Beach Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Carolina Club Apartments, police said.

Circumstances around the shooting and victim information were not made known.

The severity of the victim's injuries has not yet been made clear.

Daytona Beach Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Dinardi at 386-671-5310.