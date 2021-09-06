Daytona Beach Safety officials rescue 103 swimmers over holiday weekend, warn of riptides and jellyfish

Red and purple flags flew high above the lifeguard stand near Sun Splash Park in Daytona Beach.

The flags flew for good reason after 103 people needed to be rescued from the waters.

Despite that, beaches were still packed with people celebrating Labor Day weekend.

"She definitely woke me up at like eight this morning saying, ‘let’s do it, Dad’," said Chris Berrian.

Azaylah Berrian had the day all planned for her and her father. The two of them arrived early to Daytona Beach to enjoy some sun and fun.

"Just made sand castles," Azaylah said.

The unofficial end to summer brought hundreds to the shores.

"Last year, numbers were record numbers because we were the only thing open and there wasn’t a lot of things to do outside," said Capt. AJ Miller, of Volusia County Beach Safety. "But, it’s an average holiday today."

The red warning flag was raised for rip tides that contributed to over 100 water rescues. Miller says the danger increases with the change in tides.

"At high tide, there’s no rip current but as the water drops, the topography changes the depth of the water. Rips are going to open up as the tide goes out," Miller said.

Miller also happened to be one of the unlucky beachgoers who came in contact with a jellyfish this weekend.

"It’s kind of a searing pain when you get stung," Miller said. "I got in my truck after swimming and I didn’t want to put the seat on the back of my knees because it hurt so badly."

If you too get stung, Miller says to treat it with distilled vinegar. Any one of the lifeguards on the beach will have some on hand.

For anyone else coming to the beach, the best word of advice from locals is to bring good vibes.

"None of that bad energy. It’s only good vibes down here in Daytona," said Kyle Moser. Bring water, stay hydrated, test everything and be safe.