Daytona Beach police working to solve multiple homicides

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says he and his officers are working diligently to solve a series of homicides, all happening in the city in the month of November.

The chief says there have been more officers and detectives on duty investigating the crimes that are concerning citizens.

The most recent homicide, Fausto Flores Hernandez, 36, happened on North Franklin Street.

Days before that, Eric Gordon, 18, was shot while behind the wheel of his car.

His car careened into a local middle school.

Earlier this month, Sammy Watson, 56, died days after being shot twice in his lower legs.

The chief says despite the efforts of the department, citizens who have information need to come forward.

Chief Capri says there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in each case.