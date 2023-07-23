Daytona Beach police seek identity of woman possibly connected to triple shooting outside Razzle's nightclub

Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that injured three people in Daytona Beach Saturday night.

Authorities responded to reports of an altercation at 611 Seabreeze Blvd. at around 11:48 p.m., a statement from police said. During this encounter, a person who police describe as "an unknown female" fired several shots from a handgun.

Three people were struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

FOX 35 News' Pattrik Perez spoke with a woman named Caitlyn who declined to use her last name. The Lake County woman said she was visiting Daytona Beach for a friend's birthday party at Razzle's Nightclub. She parked in the parking lot where the fight and shooting happened.

Recognize her? Police say she is a person of interest in a shooting that left thrCredit: Daytona Beach Police Department

"It was no more than 10 minutes of it being physical before the gunshot," she said. "It went from one on one, just two girls, to about ten people, and then it was males and females just dragging each other, punching each other, pulling each other's hair."

Daytona Beach Police are seeking a person of interest and are now asking the public to help identify her.