Daytona Beach police program won't ticket drivers with burned out lights

Drivers in Daytona Beach stopped for burned-out headlights, taillights or turn signals will not be ticketed immediately as part of a new program.

"Lights On!" is the name of the new initiative announced Thursday. Drivers will be given vouchers to make the repairs within 14 days. The voucher covers up to $250 in fixes. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Youn said the break for drivers came just in time for the holidays.

"I couldn’t think of a better time to roll out this program," Young said.

It's thanks to a $7,000 grant from a Minneapolis-based organization. Young said the program will help build some goodwill and keep more cash in people’s pockets.

"This program provides a way for us to help people and turn a traffic stop, which is normally a stressful situation, into a positive experience," Young said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Sherman Patterson, Lights On! vice president, said the program has accounted for more than 11,000 vouchers nationwide.

"The ‘wow effect’ happens," Patterson said. "The anxiety goes down. The conversation starts where they’re talking with each other instead of at each other."

The vouchers can’t be redeemed in cash and will be given at the discretion of the officer after checks for any outstanding warrants.

Young said the department will keep track of voucher recipients.

"If you’ve already been issued a voucher, and you’re still riding around you haven’t had a chance to get that repaired for free, then more than likely you’re going to be issued a citation," Young said.

There are three locations where people can take their cars in Daytona Beach. Jon Hall Chevrolet, Theresa's Garage, and Gary Yeomans Ford will accept the vouchers.