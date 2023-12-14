Deadly shooting happened hours before fire at same Orange County home, neighbors say

On Thursday, crime scene tape still lingered in the front yard of an Orange County home that neighbors said was the site of a deadly shooting and fire that happened hours apart.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), deputies responded just before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to a possible shooting at a home on Dianjo Drive.

At the scene, they found the body of 48-year-old Stanley Scott. Deputies haven't shared any more information about a possible suspect or motive in the case.

However, hours later, firefighters responded to the same home where neighbors say the shooting happened. At least one person suffered smoke inhalation, according to Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR), but did not need to go to the hospital.

The sheriff's office would not confirm Thursday afternoon if the two incidents were connected, but neighbors FOX 35 spoke with are concerned.

"You don't want that element coming into your neighborhood because you don't know when the next thing is going to happen," Joseph Rozzo said.

OCSO and OCFR referred FOX 35 to the State Fire Marshal's Office for more information regarding the investigation into the cause of the fire and whether arson was being considered. The agency has yet to respond.