Apopka police officer, 12-year-old injured after being hit head-on by wrong way driver, FHP says

An Apopka police officer and a 12-year-old were injured in an early Thursday morning head-on crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 12:54 a.m., the officer was transporting a 12-year-old on 1652 East Semoran Blvd when a person traveling the wrong way in a Nissan Sentra crashed into them head-on.

The officer and the child were taken to Advent Health Apopka while the Nissan driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Eastbound Semoran was shut down but has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.