Daytona Beach Police investigating 2 shootings, could be related

By FOX 35 News Staff
Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach Police are trying to figure out if two shootings are connected.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are trying to figure out if two back-to-back shootings on Saturday are connected.

Police said that a fight broke out near Bethune Cookman University. Several shots were fired from a black Kia and officers followed the vehicle to a Walmart parking lot. 

One person was shot and killed. Three suspects are now in custody. Police believe that one of them is the shooter.

While officers were investigating this shooting, they were called to another drive-by at the Macker Seafood Market on Mason Avenue.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said that the shooters were reportedly in a black Nissan sedan. Two arrests have been made in this case.

