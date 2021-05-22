Daytona Beach firefighters, police surprise 5-year-old on birthday

A boy in Daytona Beach celebrated his 5th birthday with some local heroes.

Jace Parks was celebrating his birthday when first responders started to roll down his street, flashing their lights and sounding their sirens to celebrate with him.

The Daytona Beach Police Department, Daytona Beach Fire Department and workers with Waste Pro stopped at the house to make his birthday unforgettable!

Jace, wearing a birthday crown, couldn’t stop smiling as the first responders brought him his own fireman’s hat and a stuffed animal. He even got to sit inside a fire truck!

His grandmother, Shawn Charles, posted photos and video of Jace with his heroes on social media. She told FOX 35 News that Jace is a big fan of firefighters and police officers.

"Thank you for taking time out of their busy schedules to come by and wish my grandson a Happy Birthday!!! So Awesome!!! They are the real MVP'S!!!" she wrote.