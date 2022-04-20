Daytona Beach bracing for Orange Crush Festival

Every year, tens of thousands of people make their way to Florida's s beaches to party.

This weekend, the Orange Crush Festival is coming to Daytona Beach. It's a big, unauthorized event that police have been anticipating for some time. Local businesses are bracing for the crowds.

Daytona Beach Police tells us they have been preparing for the festival for the past two months and monitoring social media to estimate how many people will attend.

Police said there is also talk of moving the festival to another location. Still, they are ready to have all hands on deck, with extra officers on standby.

Last month, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood sent a letter to the organizers of the event, discouraging them from coming to Daytona Beach. He said the Sheriff's Office would have "zero tolerance" for the event.

Even tourists visiting the area said they are going out of their way, to avoid the mayhem.



