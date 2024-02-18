Daytona 500 Postponement: Here's how many times race has been delayed, rescheduled

NASCAR fans were disappointed to hear news of the Daytona 500 being rescheduled to Monday, February 19 at 4 p.m. due to rain, but it isn't the first time the race has been pushed back.

Here are the other times the race has been impacted by weather:

Postponed:

2020: The Daytona 500 was last rescheduled in 2020 after the weather forced NASCAR to suspend the race and continue the next day after 20 laps. Denny Hamlin would go on to win the race.

2012: This marks the first only full postponement other than 2024 where the race didn't begin at all and was rescheduled for the following Monday. The race didn't finish until early Tuesday morning. Matt Kenseth would later win the race.

Delayed:

2021: Race was impacted by rain and delayed before being restarted later in the day. Michael McDowell would later win the race.

2014: Race was impacted by rain and delayed before being restarted later in the day. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the winning driver.

Shortened: