Dashboard camera video released of Tesla crashing into FHP patrol car

The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver failed to control her Tesla and it was all caught on a dashboard camera video. She told a trooper it was on Autopilot mode.

It was too close for comfort, as a driver almost struck the trooper.

"He was definitely shaken up. But luckily he was paying attention."

It happened on Interstate 4 by Lake Ivanhoe. Investigators said the trooper was responding to a crash with a disabled vehicle when the Tesla crashed.

"We have no proof one way or another if it was in the auto mode," said FHP Lt Kim Montes.

Even if the Tesla was in Autopilot, Montes said the driver should have moved over.

"As we move forward with technology you still have to be in control of your vehicle."

We reached out to Tesla, but we did not hear back before this article was published. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating.

Montes said this isn’t the first time it's happened.

"They are doing an emergency investigation, looking into 12 emergency vehicles that had their lights activated while they were stationary and struck by Tesla’s that were in the self-driving mode or auto mode."

She said they are trying to find out why the Tesla didn’t pick up the movement from emergency lights.

"We don’t want this to be a continuing or potential issue."The driver got a citation for failing to move over.

