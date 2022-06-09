Danielle Redlick: Trial begins for Florida woman accused of stabbing husband to death

Opening statements begin Thursday in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick, the woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in their Winter Park home.

Redlicks' attorneys are expected to argue self-defense to the 6-member jury.

Authorities say Redlick used a kitchen knife to stab and kill her husband, Michael Redlick, during a fight in January 2019. He was a well-known University of Central Florida faculty member and was also Danielle’s former stepfather. The two were married for 14 years and had two children together.

According to the police report, Redlick waited 11 hours before calling 911 saying Michael had a fatal heart attack. Then, she claimed he stabbed himself after they had a fight. An autopsy report appeared to contradict those claims.

In audio recordings with police shortly after it happened, she claimed what started the fight.

"I can tell you Thursday by husband was very belligerent and distraught. He found a text from another man to me."

Investigators say a search warrant revealed that Danielle Redlick was checking dating websites while her husband was dead in their home.

Redlick is charged with second-degree murder. She faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial begins at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.