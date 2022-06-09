Man injured in shootout on I-4 in Orlando; suspects at large, police say

Orlando police are investigating after they say a gunfight broke out on I-4 overnight, injuring one man.

This happened just before midnight near the Conroy Road exit near the Mall at Millenia.

According to police, a man told them he was shot by people in another car while driving westbound on I-4. They say the victim pulled over on the side of the highway and fired back at the car multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police closed three lanes of I-4 after it happened to investigate. They say they have no suspect information and are looking for witnesses who may have seen something, but so far no one has come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.