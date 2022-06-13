Danielle Redlick: Testimony to resume in murder trial for Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

Testimony in the murder trial for Danielle Redlick, the woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband/former stepfather Michael Redlick, in their Winter Park home in 2019, resumes Monday morning. Testimony from Danielle's children could be heard this week.

Investigators said Danielle reportedly fatally stabbed Michael, then waited hours before calling 911, claiming he had a heart attack.

She then claimed he stabbed himself after they had a fight. An autopsy report appeared to contradict those claims.

Opening statements got underway on Thursday. Prosecutors argued Redlick was unhappy with her marriage and wanted out. They say she checked her dating app and Googled "how to slit wrists" in the 11 hours before she called 911.

On Friday, the state argued that Danielle used a dating app during those hours, but the defense asked the owner of the app to clarify her activity.

One of the officers who first arrived at the home after Michael's death took the witness stand on Thursday. Redlick's defense said she stabbed her husband in self-defense. They said Michael attacked her when he found out she was messaging another man.

Michael was a well-known University of Central Florida faculty member. The two were married for 14 years and had two children together.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse. Click the above video player to watch it live when it begins.