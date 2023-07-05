Curious bear makes surprise appearance on Florida resident's doorbell camera

article

A Florida homeowner got a special surprise at her front door recently – and it wasn't a food delivery or Amazon package.

A curious black bear approached the front porch of a home in the Glen Eagle subdivision in Winter Springs and it was all caught on the home's doorbell camera, the Winter Springs Police Department shared on Facebook over the weekend.

"This a reminder that bears are found throughout Florida and sometimes visit neighborhoods often looking for food," police said.

Bear safety tips

Officials shared the following tips to keep bears wild and your property secure:

Don't feed bears – not only is it dangerous, but it's also illegal

Secure household garbage in a shed, garage or wildlife-resistant container – if bears can't find food, they'll move on

Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding

Clean grills and store them in a locked and secure place

Always be aware of your surroundings when walking, especially at night

Keep dogs and pets on a short leash

Contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if you see or suspect anyone is feeding or attracting bears at 888-404-3922.

For more information about living with bears, click here.