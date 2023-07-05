Expand / Collapse search

Curious bear makes surprise appearance on Florida resident's doorbell camera

By Dani Medina
Published 
Winter Springs
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo: Winter Springs Police Department

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida homeowner got a special surprise at her front door recently – and it wasn't a food delivery or Amazon package. 

A curious black bear approached the front porch of a home in the Glen Eagle subdivision in Winter Springs and it was all caught on the home's doorbell camera, the Winter Springs Police Department shared on Facebook over the weekend. 

"This a reminder that bears are found throughout Florida and sometimes visit neighborhoods often looking for food," police said. 

Bear safety tips

Officials shared the following tips to keep bears wild and your property secure: 

  • Don't feed bears – not only is it dangerous, but it's also illegal
  • Secure household garbage in a shed, garage or wildlife-resistant container – if bears can't find food, they'll move on
  • Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding 
  • Clean grills and store them in a locked and secure place
  • Always be aware of your surroundings when walking, especially at night
  • Keep dogs and pets on a short leash

MORE BEAR SIGHTINGS

Contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if you see or suspect anyone is feeding or attracting bears at 888-404-3922. 

For more information about living with bears, click here