Cruise lines offer cheap deals, sales amid coronavirus fears

Cruise lines are attempting to attract travelers despite the coronavirus concerns with cheap fares.

Over the weekend, the U.S. State Department said that U.S. citizens, especially those with underlying health conditions, should not travel on cruise ships.

Cruise lines have since taken a hit as travelers cancel their trips. In fact, Royal Caribbean Cruises, which has seen its stock take a big drop in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, says that is has increased its revolving credit capacity by $550 million to bolster its liquidity.

Florida officials have also warned that if you travel internationally and get sick, you should self-quarantine for 14 days.

However, the cruise industry is trying to stay afloat, offering cheap prices and sales to book trips regardless of the warnings.

UNDER $100 PER PERSON, PER NIGHT

Western Caribbean from Miami, Florida | 4 Day | Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas | Starts at about $50 per person, per night

Caribbean from Miami, Florida | 5 Day | Norwegian Pearl | Starts at about $59 per person, per night

Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida | Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas | Starts at about $66 per person, per night

West Caribbean from Miami, Florida | 7 Day | Norwegian Escape | Starts at about $72 per person, per night

West Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida | 5 Day | Norwegian Sun | Starts at about $76 per person, per night

The Bahamas from Miami, Florida | 3 Day | Carnival Conquest | Starts at $90 per person, per night

Bahamas from Fort Lauderdale, Florida | 2 Day | Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas | Starts at about $95 per person, per night

UNDER $200 PER PERSON, PER NIGHT

The Bahamas from Miami, Florida | 4 Day | Carnival Conquest | Starts at $100 per person, per night

The Bahamas from Fort Lauderdale, Florida | 3 Day | Carnival Sunrise | Starts at $100 per person, per night

The Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida | 4 Day | Carnival Ecstasy | Starts at $103 per person, per night

The Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida | 4 Day | Carnival Elation | Starts at $129 per person, per night

IF YOU FEEL SICK

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

