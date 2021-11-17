CrocFest at Gatorland: Florida park aims to help endangered crocodiles

Gatorland is preparing for its first-ever CrocFest.

The fundraiser is said to help endangered crocodiles all over the world.

"We’ve attended several of the CrocFest's in the past but this time, we're hosting, so we are very excited," said Gatorland park director Mike Hileman

This year, Gatorland is trying to help save the Orinoco crocodiles.

MORE NEWS: Toddler mistakes 6-foot alligator for turtle in sewer outside Florida restaurant

"Gatorland has these little babies here and were going to hatch, grow them up, along with other facilities throughout the United States that have been selected for this special program and then all these guys are going to go back to Venezuela to help replenish the dwindling numbers," said Savannah Boan of Gatorland.

The crocodiles are listed as critically endangered with only 1,500 thought to be left in the wild according to the International Union For Conservation of Nature.

The plan is to release and satellite track the Orinoco crocodiles in hopes of learning more about breading, the environment, and other factors that threatened them.

"It’s going to be a beautiful moment to see these guys grow up and to see them go off into the wild to give more information," said Boan.

MORE NEWS: Florida bear had plastic container stuck on head for nearly a month, FWC says

CrocFest will be held from noon to 8:30 p.m on December 11, with attendees entering a separate entrance at the south end of Gatorland.

Tickets are $30 donation for adults and $10 for students ages 5 to 17. Children under age 5 are free. Admission includes dinner and drinks, including soft drinks, water, and beer. Drinks are available starting at 3 p.m. and dinner is served at 4 p.m. Event shirts will be on sale, and a silent auction will take place at 6 p.m.

For more CrocFest information and to purchase tickets in advance, click here.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.