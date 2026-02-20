Eustis Police search for driver in Lakeshore Drive hit-and-run leaving bicyclist dead

The Brief The Eustis Police Department is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Friday morning near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Eustis Road. The victim, 48-year-old bicyclist Tracy Schievenin, was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities are seeking the public's help to identify the driver responsible for the crash that claimed Schievenin's life.



Law enforcement are searching for a deadly hit-and-run suspect after a bicyclist died after being hit near an intersection in Eustis.

What we know:

The Eustis Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a crash occurred on Lakeshore Drive, near the Eustis Road intersection early Friday morning, on Feb. 20.

A bicyclist – later identified as Tracy Schievenin, 48, was traveling south on Lakeshore Drive when she was hit by a driver from behind, the department said.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Schievenin died from her injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Eustis Police at 352-483-5400 or to send an email to CID@eutis.org.