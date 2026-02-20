Eustis Police search for driver in Lakeshore Drive hit-and-run leaving bicyclist dead
EUSTIS, Fla. - Law enforcement are searching for a deadly hit-and-run suspect after a bicyclist died after being hit near an intersection in Eustis.
What we know:
The Eustis Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a crash occurred on Lakeshore Drive, near the Eustis Road intersection early Friday morning, on Feb. 20.
A bicyclist – later identified as Tracy Schievenin, 48, was traveling south on Lakeshore Drive when she was hit by a driver from behind, the department said.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
Schievenin died from her injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Eustis Police at 352-483-5400 or to send an email to CID@eutis.org.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Eustis Police Department.