Florida toddler critically hurt after 'crazy' mom runs him and his dad over: Sheriff Grady Judd

A Florida mother was taken to jail after deputies said she intentionally ran over her 25-year-old boyfriend who was holding their 16-month-old son following an argument Monday afternoon.

Aaliyah Ross, 27, of Lake Wales, was booked into the Orange County jail Tuesday on multiple charges including aggravated child abuse and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Ross and her boyfriend got into a domestic disturbance at a home regarding child discipline. The argument became physical with Ross knocking her boyfriend to the ground, according to an arrest affidavit.

The boyfriend then went outside with their toddler son to reportedly calm down.

"But while he is in the process of calming down, he throws a cinder block onto her vehicle," Judd said. "Well, that makes her mad."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Ross then put two young children – ages 4 years old and 6 months – into the car, got into the driver's seat and lunged at him while he was holding the baby, as if she was trying to hit them.

"Well, she said this, 'I guess he didn't get out of the way,'" Judd said, adding that she lunged the vehicle again and ran over him and the baby. She then subsequently crashed the car into a trailer, deputies said.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Deputies said Ross then got out of the car and picked up the toddler – who was in critical condition – and left the scene with him and the two other children.

The boyfriend called Ross and told her to take the toddler to the hospital, but she refused, investigators said.

She later returned to the home and left the toddler there alone, Judd said.

"You're talking about crazy? This crazy woman," Judd said.

Investigators said the boyfriend – who was already headed to the hospital – came back to the home to take their son with him.

As of Tuesday, the toddler remains hospitalized after suffering a broken left shoulder and collar bone, multiple broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung, and abrasions and bruising on his body, authorities said.

The man sustained bruising to his body and lungs. He has since been treated and released.

Ross allegedly fled to her sister's home in Orlando where Orange County deputies arrested her on a Polk County warrant.

While speaking with a detective, she allegedly said there had been times in the past that she pretended that she was going to run over her boyfriend, and claimed that she would swerve at the last second to avoid hitting him.

Because of that, she assumed he would have moved out of the way during this incident, but he did not, she added.

Ross is being held in the Orange County jail and will eventually be extradited to the Polk County jail.

Investigators said the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is working to find custody for the other two children.