Crayola wants to reunite Orlando-area adults with their childhood artwork

Crayola is looking to reunite adults with their childhood artwork!

You might have seen billboards put up in the Orlando area depicting elementary school students' artwork from the past. The art supply company is looking to connect with the now-adults who created the artwork back in the day.

This is part of Crayola's new Campaign for Creativity initiative, which hopes to create a new dialogue about the importance of childhood creativity, according to a spokesperson for the program.

"In partnership with Clear Channel, Crayola will showcase artwork created in the 90s and early 2000s by Orlando area youth in hopes of reuniting the pieces with their owners. Each piece has been stored at Crayola’s headquarters as part of the company’s former Dream Makers program," according to the press release. "The pieces started running last week across 14 billboards in the area and will be active in the market through the end of this week."

Here's a look at the two local artists featured:

Tommy, a former second grade student at Bentley Elementary School in Sanford, created "My Family Gallery."

Crayola is looking for an artist named Tommy who was a second grade student at Bentley Elementary School in Sanford at the time his "My Family Gallery" painting was created. (Photo: Crayola)

Emily, a former fourth grade student at Bentley Elementary School in Sanford, created "Me and Famous Works of Art."

Crayola is looking for an artist named Emily who was a fourth grade student at Bentley Elementary School in Sanford at the time her "Me and Famous Works of Art" painting was created. (Photo: Crayola)

