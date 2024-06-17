Florida is the 'most selfie-obsessed' state in the US: report
Did you know that Floridians take selfies more than any other state in the U.S.?
That's according to a new study from Spinbet, that analyzed posts from social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X to determine how often Americans in different states were sharing selfies.
Florida is ranked No. 1, with 123,000 mentions of the word "selfie" online, according to the report.
Here's a look at the top 10 selfie-obsessed states in the U.S., according to Spinbet:
- Florida
- Texas
- California
- New York
- Illinois
- Georgia
- Ohio, Pennsylvania (tie)
- Michigan
- Virginia
The least selfie-obsessed state in the U.S. is North Dakota, according to the report.