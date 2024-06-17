Florida is the 'most selfie-obsessed' state in the US: report

Did you know that Floridians take selfies more than any other state in the U.S.?

That's according to a new study from Spinbet, that analyzed posts from social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X to determine how often Americans in different states were sharing selfies.

Florida is ranked No. 1, with 123,000 mentions of the word "selfie" online, according to the report.

Here's a look at the top 10 selfie-obsessed states in the U.S., according to Spinbet:

Florida Texas California New York Illinois Georgia Ohio, Pennsylvania (tie) Michigan Virginia

The least selfie-obsessed state in the U.S. is North Dakota, according to the report.