Florida is the 'most selfie-obsessed' state in the US: report

By Dani Medina
Published  June 17, 2024 10:09am EDT
Did you know that Floridians take selfies more than any other state in the U.S.?

That's according to a new study from Spinbet, that analyzed posts from social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X to determine how often Americans in different states were sharing selfies. 

Florida is ranked No. 1, with 123,000 mentions of the word "selfie" online, according to the report. 

Here's a look at the top 10 selfie-obsessed states in the U.S., according to Spinbet:

  1. Florida
  2. Texas
  3. California
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Georgia
  7. Ohio, Pennsylvania (tie)
  8. Michigan
  9. Virginia

The least selfie-obsessed state in the U.S. is North Dakota, according to the report. 