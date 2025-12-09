4 injured after ambulance, pickup truck crash in Polk County, deputies say

The Brief Four people were injured when an ambulance and a pickup truck crashed into each other in Polk County on Monday night. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 544 near Winter Haven. The passengers in the ambulance were critically injured in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.



Four people were injured Monday night in a crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 544 near Winter Haven.

Three people, a driver and two passengers, were in the Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance at the time of the crash, according to authorities. All three people were taken to hospitals.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The driver was released from the hospital, but the two passengers were critically injured.

The pickup truck driver was also taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ambulance’s emergency lights were flashing at the time of the crash.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.