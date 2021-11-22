Crash near Florida Turnpike, Landstar Blvd. causes delays on S.R. 417

article

The northbound lanes of S.R. 417 just past the Florida Turnpike near Landstar Blvd. are experiencing heavy delays after a crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a two-vehicle crash happened on Monday morning, causing a roadblock.

Cameras in the area showed that all lanes were blocked shortly before 7 a.m. Vehicles are being forced to exit at Landstar Blvd, according to FOX 35’s Kristin Giannas.

One lane opened by 7:08 a.m., according to FHP.

"Avoid the 417 northbound at this time," she said. "You can consider taking either John Young Parkway northbound, U.S.-441, or the Florida Turnpike northbound just to avoid that slowdown."

FHP said that one person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing, check back for updates.