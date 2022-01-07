COVID vaccination, testing site opens Monday at Volusia County Fairgrounds

article

To meet the surge in demand for COVID testing, Volusia County is opening a new testing site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

The site will also offer COVID vaccinations and will open to the public beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until capacity is met, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

SIMILAR: Orlando opening new COVID testing site at Camping World Stadium Monday

Health officials said in a news release, "Pre-registration is required to schedule a COVID test or vaccine. The registration portal will open at noon this Sunday, Jan. 9 for appointments this Monday and then will reopen one day at a time for the next available appointment day – on Mondays for Tuesday appointments, Tuesdays for Thursday appointments, Thursdays for Friday appointments and Sundays for Monday appointments. Access the registration portal by going to the Family Health Source website at myfhs.org/."

Moderna and Pfizer COVID booster shots will also be available.

SIMILAR: Fake COVID testing sites popping up across Florida: How to spot them

Advertisement

Whether you're getting a COVID test or vaccine, officials said you must bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one on the day of your appointment.