Orlando opening new COVID testing site at Camping World Stadium Monday

The City of Orlando is opening a new coronavirus testing site at Camping World Stadium.

It will be a free drive-thru site to help meet the current testing demand for the omicron variant.

The site will begin accepting people on Monday and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until capacity is met.

Both rapid antigen and molecular PCR tests will be conducted.

No COVID vaccinations will be done at this site.

Officials say no appointments are required, but to save time, people are encouraged to visit patientportalFL.com to fill out necessary forms in advance.

For more information, visit orlando.gov/covid19testing.